A 500-Level Mechanical Engineering student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, slumped and died after his final exams

The deceased student, Ayomide Oduntan, was rushed to the school after he slumped but was declared dead at the hospital

The school management in a statement disclosed that an autopsy was carried out on Oduntan's body but the result is not yet out

Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The family of Ayomide Oduntan, a 500-Level Mechanical Engineering student of the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, has been thrown into mourning after slumped and died on campus after his final exams.

Oduntan reportedly died on the school campus last Thursday, June 1, The PUNCH reports.

ABUAD student dies after final exams. Photo Credit: @chude_,/@Abuad_Uni. Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

It gathered that the final-year student was rushed to the school hospital after he slumped but didn’t make it.

The deceased student, shortly before the tragic incident was seen in a short video clip celebrating after writing his final examination.

The remains of Ayomide, who would have celebrated his 21st birthday in October, were buried on Tuesday, June 6.

Relatives’ speak after the tragic incident

According to PUNCH, one of Ayomide’s uncles, Wale Saliu, said the deceased was not known to be sick before they got the news of his death.

Saliu said:

“He called his mother after sitting for his final examination on Thursday last week to tell her that he had finished and that he was signing out.

“Then somebody from the school just called the following day that the boy died. A final year student who was just signing out with all the money spent; at a private university.

“Somebody that was still celebrating his sign out as late as 7pm on Thursday and they said he slumped and died just like that. Some family members went there on Saturday. They said the doctor was not around. They said he died on Thursday. They called us on Friday.”

Another relative who identified himself simply as Daniel said, Ayomide posted on his status about his signing out and called his mother to inform her about his plan to return hom eon Saturday.

Daniel said:

“What we heard was that he slumped and died on Friday. It was the dad that now called all of us about the news from the school.

“On Friday night, he still posted on his status about his signing out. He called his mom on Thursday to tell her that he was free now and that he would be coming home last week Saturday. It was a shock that they called us on Friday that the son had died. None of the school staff members has deemed it reasonable to come to the house to even explain to them that this was what happened to their child.”

The school management confirms Oduntan’s death

The school’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintilo, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June6, confirmed the student’s death.

The statement read:

“Ayomide, a 500 Level Mechanical Engineering Student, slumped around 10pm on May 31, 2023. He was immediately rushed to the ABUAD Multi-System Hospital. Unfortunately, he was dead before he got to the hospital.

“He was immediately attended to in the presence of his colleagues, but all attempts to resuscitate him failed.”

Autopsy results still being awaited

Speaking about the autopsy result, Olofintilo disclosed that:

“About the autopsy, the university requested and obtained a Coroner’s Inquest after which an autopsy was carried out. The report of the autopsy which was conducted by an independent pathologist is being awaited.

“The police issued a warrant to bury the dead body following the conduct of the post-mortem examination.

“As a university, we sincerely commiserate with the family and pray we will not witness such again.”

Source: Legit.ng