A Nigerian woman, Rebecca Oyedotun, unfortunately, lost her life just a few hours before her wedding day

It was gathered that the late bride-to-be slumped during her bridal shower and sadly gave up the ghost afterwards

Social media has been filled with condolence messages to the family of the late woman who couldn't witness her wedding day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman, Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped on the eve of her wedding day while having her bridal shower.

It was gathered that Rebecca and her fiancé, Abiodun Oluwadamilare, were set to tie the knot the next day in Ogbomosho, Oyo State but she died at the hospital.

Lady dies few hours to her wedding Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, graduate, and her friends were having her bridal shower ceremony when she collapsed at 10:30 pm.

Following the sad incident, she was rushed to LAUTECH Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso where she was revived but her condition did not get better until she gave up the ghost in the early hours of Sunday.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Friend mourns demise of Rebecca

A friend of the deceased, Adejhoke Pretty Hoyee's also joined a host of others to mourn the lady's demise while narrating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Adejhoke said the woman slumped during her bridal shower and stayed for long hours at a hospital before giving up the ghost.

In her words:

"Yesterday was her wedding but unfortunately she just slump on her bridal shower and she was in hospital throughout yesterday so now she's gone. Rebecca rip."

Sister-in-law speaks on death of Rebecca

According to a sister-in-law of the deceased, everything was already put in place before the lady unexpectedly lost her life.

"Everything was set by Friday, the cows had been killed and the meat fried, every necessary preparation was made, there were a lot of people coming and going to rejoice with us, the groom and his people had come from Abeokuta,” the sister-in-law told Ogbomoso Online at their residence at Caretaker area, on Wednesday, in the presence of the father of the deceased, Evangelist Moses Oyedotun.

She further revealed that the parents of the groom had killed their cow in Ogbomoso, as Abiodun is their only child, not knowing that tragedy was ominously lurking in the corner.

"We had bought ewedu to be used, ingredients had been ground, and in the morning of Saturday, amala (yam flour paste) was made, rice was ready, the venues were set, but the ceremony was never held as the bride was never available,” the sister-in-law added.

Reactions as lady dies on her wedding eve

Engr Abayo said:

"What a sorrowful Rip. May God console the Family."

Harbike Ade wrote:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace."

Ifeoluwa added:

"Why so soon sister. Rebecca. So painful."

See the post below:

Bride dies a day to her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it is a trying time for the family of late Fawziya Tataru who died untimely few hours to her wedding ceremony in Bauchi.

The young bride-to-be died shortly after her wedding Walima to Abduljalil Salisu and was set for the big ceremony scheduled for 11:00am at Gwallaga mosque in Bauchi. Just few days before, the young quantity survey graduate shared a photo of her wedding invitation card on her Twitter page, and asked friends to join her for the special occasion.

Sadly, she was snatched by an undisclosed ailment, leading to her death. Plans have been made for her funeral prayer to hold in place of her wedding Fatiha at the same time and mosque ahead of her burial. The young lady was a graduate of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State and had just completed her NYSC service.

Source: Legit.ng