Femi Fani-Kayode, a former federal minister, has said there is absolutely no need or justification for a coup in Nigeria

Fani-Kayode said Nigeria's experiences in the past with military governments "was, to say the least, shockingly horrendous"

The ex-minister stated that coup mongers are ignorant of the "vicious, oppressive, draconian, repressive, reactionary, bloodthirsty, and inherently unaccountable and unjust nature of military governments"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A former Nigerian aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said coup is “a necessary evil” in in some cases.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to recent military coups in Africa.

Fani-Kayode says a military coup is not an option in Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

'I don't believe coup is desirable'

Writing on his personal website, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain also warned ‘coup mongers’ in Nigeria. He stated that a coup in Nigeria “would be the worst thing that could ever happen to us as a nation today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

“I do not believe that a coup is desirable or appropriate here simply because, firstly, our Government does not seek to discourage, muzzle, stifle or crush dissent or legitimate and lawful criticism and opposition and secondly because we are not burdened with a sit-tight and insane ruler who seeks to remove term limits from our constitution and impose a vicious and corrupt family dynasty and civilian dictatorship on our nation and people.

“Nothing could be further from the truth and, given the circumstances, another coup in Nigeria would be the worst thing that could ever happen to us as a nation today.”

Furthermore, Fani-Kayode conceded that in some cases rebellion is "a necessary evil" that can be employed to remove tyrants.

Coups in Africa: Prophet reveals divine message

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Port Harcourt-based pastor, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma said a coup is being planned "underground" in Nigeria, “but God will scatter the plot”.

Speaking recently in a video posted on his official YouTube page, Prophet Boma stated that God said Nigeria is extremely important to Him.

The cleric claimed that his message was inspired “in the realm of the spirit”, assuring that President Bola Tinubu would not be deposed.

Source: Legit.ng