A teenager, Mustapha Abubakar, who is on death row has written to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to sign his death warrant

The 15-year-old year Abubakar said if Governor Zulum cannot grant him clemency “within a reasonable time frame”, he should sign his death warrant

Abubakar alleged that he's being “prostituted, subjected to physical, mental and unprotected sexual abuse from the older inmates"

Borno state, Maiduguri - 15-year-old year Mustapha Abubakar has written a letter to Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, to sign his death warrant.

According to SaharaReporters, the teenager was sentenced to death by hanging at age 14 for kidnapping for ransom which led to the death of the hostage.

A teenager, Mustapha Abubakar urges Gov Zulum to sign his death warrant Photo Credit: @AmnestyNigeria

“In my youthful exuberance, I allowed greed, and sheer stupidity on my part, to be lured into a get-rich-quick scheme of kidnapping for ransom in order to buy a power bike. Unfortunately, not only did the plan backfire, it led to the untimely death of the hostage, a fellow human being who had medical complications without our knowledge at the time.”

Abubakar, who is at the Maiduguri Maximum Security Custodial Centre, is pleading for speedy execution of the judgement if his appeal for clemency does not materialize.

In his letter dated September 1, 2023, he alleged that he is being “prostituted, subjected to physical, mental and unprotected sexual abuse from the older inmates and perverted warders”.

Teenager appeals to Zulum to sign his death warrant

He said if his appeal for clemency would not materialise “within a reasonable time frame”, Governor Zulum, should quickly sign his death warrant

“Your Excellency, if clemency for me within a reasonable time frame is an absolute impossibility, then I will request your Excellency to please be kind enough to sign my death warrant expeditiously instead of the current trend of a perpetual wait for execution day, coupled with the stress and abuses from the prison warders who still operate with a punitive and repressive mindset.”

Amnesty calls on Nigerian govt to cancel Abubakar’s death sentence

Reacting to Abubakar’s case, Amnesty International has called on President Bola Tinubu, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Honourable Minister of Interior and Governor Zulum, to cancel the teenager’s death sentence.

In a post on X (former Twitter) @AmnestyNigeria, the group wrote:

"Amnesty International calls on Nigerian authorities to immediately quash the death sentence on 15-year-old Mustapha Abubakar who has been on death row at the Maiduguri Maximum Security Custodial Centre in Borno State. @officialABAT @BTOofficial @ProfZulum"

