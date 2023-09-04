The EFCC has reacted to backlash following the invitation of a purported fraud suspect, Adedamola Adewale (aka Ade Herself) at the Commission's event

The anti-graft agency revealed that Ade Herself was invited to the Commission's event to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes

The Commission added that the reactions after Ade Herself Herself featured at an EFCC event bordered on lack of information

Lagos state, Ikeja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed the reason why a purported fraud suspect, Adedamola Adewale (aka Ade Herself) featured at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation lecture on August 31, 2023, in Lagos.

The anti-graft agency stated that the public’s concern is duly acknowledged about the speaking engagement of Ade Herself at the EFCC event.

“It is important to state that the fraud charges brought against the Influencer by the Commission had been determined.”

Why Ade Herself featured at the EFCC event

In a statement shared on its Twitter handle @officialEFCC, the anti-graft agency said comments and reactions on the status of the case involving Ade Herself showed a lack of information.

EFCC disclosed the Commission decided to use the talent of the kit maker to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes.

"...the Commission to tap her talent as an actress, skit maker and social media influencer in a programme of reformation to dissuade other youths from getting entangled in cybercrimes."

