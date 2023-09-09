A new announcement by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has generated mixed reactions online

The anti-graft agency has decided to take its war against financial crime a step further by unveiling its radio station

The EFCC said the station will give Nigerians every bit of information on efforts the Commission is making to tackle economic and financial crimes

In what could be described as a step in the right direction is the new move made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC takes the fight against financial crime to radio. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The EFCC in a post shared on its Facebook page, on Saturday, September 9, announced the commission's new radio station.

The anti-graft agency in the post accompanied by pictures, hinted that the station will give a daily update on efforts of the commission to ride Nigeria off economic and financial crimes.

"EFCC Radio!

"97+3 equals to 100. Yes, its 100 percent ready to hit the airwaves. It's the EFCC 97.3fm Station, set to give you mimute by minute update on efforts the Commission is making to rid Nigeria of economic and financial crimes. Together, we shall make Nigeria great again."

Nigerians react as EFCC gets radio station

Legit.ng opinions of some Nigerians who reacted to the post on EFCC's Facebook page.

Wilfred Akhahowa said:

"This initiative is a significant step towards a better and more transparent future. Let's join hands in the fight against economic crimes and work towards making."

Obetta Francis wrote:

"The eagle is now on flight."

Shuaib Aremu Abdulquadir said:

"God bless mr Chairman, protect mr Chairman, and please work on recruitment."

Hismail Adebola O wrote:

"With this useless FM station, it is yahoo boys you people will still be chasing up and down."

Robert Egbe wrote:

"Congratulations! Well done."

Adam Rabe Kafinta said:

"Good work EFCC, keep it up."

Abdulkadir Yusuf Garba stated:

"An excellent development in the fight against financial crime."

It'smeheart G's said:

"Keep our fingers crossed."

