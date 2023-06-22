The Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a pastor, Temidayo Eseyin

The man of God pastors at the Living Faith Church, also known as Winners Chapel, which is founded by Bishop David Oyedepo

Eseyin was docked for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state, to the tune of N19.3 million

Ilorin, Kwara state - Ilorin zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, June 21, arraigned an Ilorin-based pastor with the Winners Chapel, Temidayo Eseyin

Eseyin was accused of defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, of N19.3 million, The Punch reported.

The EFCC has arraigned a Winners' Chapel pastor, Temidayo Eseyin, for allegedly defrauding Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Kwara state, of N19.3 million. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Facebook

Pastor defrauds Kwara university N19.3m

The church the accused pastor works with, Winners Chapel, is owned by Bishop David Oyedepo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement by the Head Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, Eseyin was docked on a four-count charge bordering on dishonest misappropriation of funds belonging to the university. He appeared before Justice Funsho Lawal of the Kwara state high court, Ilorin.

The accused, also a lawyer to Landmark University, had access to her properties, title documents and funds.

In that capacity, it was alleged that Eseyin was cheating, defrauding, misappropriating, and shortchanging his client to her utmost dismay, Nigerian Tribune reported.

One of the counts of the charge reads:

“Specifically in one of his alleged atrocities, the defendant, between 2014 – 2022 managed a property known as “Old Midland Building” belonging to Landmark University, situated along Emir’s/Obbo Road, Ilorin, which rents Mr Eseyin collected for eight years and could not produce when asked.

“The petitioner also alleged that Eseyin attempted to sell the property without instructions from the University. Hence, the petition to the EFCC."

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, the court adjourned the case to a later date, to be communicated to all parties involved.

EFCC arraigns Nigerian pastor over alleged fraud in Enugu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian clergyman, Apostle Uchechukwu Samuel, was recently arraigned by the EFCC over alleged fraud.

Apostle Uchechukwu was arraigned on Tuesday, May 23, before Justice H.O. Eya of an Enugu high court on a seven-count charge of stealing, conspiracy, and obtaining money by false pretence.

The clergyman, however, pleaded "not guilty" when all the charges were read to him.

Source: Legit.ng