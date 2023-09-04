Nigerians are anticipating the Presidential Election Petition Court's judgment on September 6 regarding petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu's election

Nigerians have taken to social media to react as multiple media reports confirm that the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

The Presidential Election Petition Court will deliver judgment on petitions challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, September 6.

The petitions were filed by Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s presidential candidate, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) against the electoral victory of President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are nearing their conclusion.

Tribunal judgement date: Tribunal reacts

Lawrence I. Okoro ( Sir Law ), @LawrenceOkoroPG, posted on Twitter:

"Which ever way, 6th of September will go down in the history of Nigeria. Generations will read and learn about that date. I hope you be on the right side of history."

Wale Adedayo, @Mario9jaa, in his reaction, took a swipe at Obi and his supporters.

"On Wednesday the 6th of September, 2023, Peter Obi will move to the second phase of “HOW TO STAY RELEVANT AFTER COMING THIRD” by proceeding to the appeal court.

"It is a process that he must take his delusional Obidients through because you cannot discard 6m people like that even when you know you have lost the election," he tweeted.

Kelvin Odanz, @MrOdanz, said:

"The day a selfless person becomes President, he will change the Presidential election petition system so that issues regarding election petition are completely settled before swearing in a President. Until that happens, you'd never witness a tribunal sack a sitting President."

FS Yusuf, @FS_Yusuf_, tweeted:

"The presidential tribunal is planning to have a live broadcast of the September 6th judgment. Funny. So you refused to allow the people have a live broadcast during the process, you refused to carry them through the process, you are now deciding to throw the outcome out there for them. Where is the transparency!????"

Popular comedian SEYILAW, @seyilaw1, commented:

"I love the tribunal judges. On Wednesday, the mandate will be sustained and certified."

Tribunal judgement date: PDP reacts

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said its "eyes are on the judiciary" as Nigerians and members of the international community await the verdict of the tribunal.

The opposition party expressed faith that the court would ensure justice over the just-concluded presidential election.

