Dr Betta Edu, the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, has announced the Tinubu government's plans to restructure the N-Power scheme

Edu said the scheme will be rejigged to accommodate more beneficiaries and ensure timely stipend payments

The ministry intends to revise the program's modalities to address payment challenges and relaunch it with renewed hope, Edu added

Edu said plans are underway to rejig the social investment programme to accommodate more people and ensure prompt payment of beneficiaries’ stipends.

N-power: How payments challenges will be addressed - Edu

To address the challenges faced by N-Power beneficiaries in terms of delay in payment of their stipends, Edu said the ministry will change the modalities.

“We will change the modalities so that people will get their delayed stipends, include more people, and relaunch it with a renewed hope concept,” she said.

Edu added that the ministry planned to establish humanitarian hubs across the 774 local government areas in the country.

She explained that the move is part of the ministry's long-term goal towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.

According to Edu, the ministry will also send its staff to all the local government areas to get feedback and engage in digital tracking of the palliatives to ensure they are appropriately distributed.

“Under my watch, the ministry will address poverty through Job creation, and cash transfer to poor Nigerians," Edu said.

She assured Nigerians of her commitment to curtail the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria through a prompt response.

The minister gave assurance that President Tinubu has huge economic interventions to meet Nigerians' short and long-term needs.

“Mr President has huge economic plan for Nigeria; some with short-term goals while some with long-term goals and Nigerians should please trust the process," she added.

N-Power: Nigerians react to Edu's statement

Didon Didon said on Facebook:

"Nigerians need action. People are going through a lot right now. Let the poor breath."

Uthman Muhammad Km said:·

"Thank you Betta Edu! May Tinibu's administration be as successful as we hoped!

Kelly Amdi said:

"Hon Minister, See how you can pay off the debtors. No need to rejig N-Power. It has controversies. A new Poverty Alleviation Programme that will be all-encompassing and purposeful should be better off."

Ayobami Tinuade Adelakun said:

"Hon. Minister, our 9-month stipend is a GO now because this month, September, makes it one expected year for our programme to end. What do you have to say?"

N-Power beneficiaries cry out

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries cried out to President Tinubu over non-payment of allowances for the past eight months.

The spokesperson for the affected beneficiaries, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said that the non-payment of stipends has caused immense hardship to millions of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.

Adesiyan said no member of the N-Power Batch C has been paid his/her allowance since January 2023, making it 8 months at the end of August.

