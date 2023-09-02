Tragedy struck in Enugu state on Friday, September 1, as a building collapse killed four children of the same parents

It was gathered that the collapsed building with 44-room located at the Agric Quarters was not approved for residential purpose

the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency said the collapsed building was approved for animal husbandry

Enugu state, Mgbemena - It was a dark Friday night in Mgbemena, a Coal Camp suburb in the Enugu State, as a building collapse killed four children of the same parents.

The tragic incident happened on Friday, September 1, when a 44-room apartment located at the Agric Quarters in the Enugu metropolis collapsed, The Punch reported.

Four siblings killed as building collapses in Enugu Photo Credit: Peter Ndubuisi Mbah

Source: Facebook

Building not for residential purpose

The Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Agency, Uche Anya, said the building was approved for animal husbandry but was converted to residential.

Anya stated this while addressing newsmen at the scene of the collapse on Saturday, September 2.

“Apparently, they claim that they are doing animal husbandry and poultry there but it turned out that there are 44 rooms that human beings are occupying and there must be a population of over 200 people there.

“The fence line was unacceptable, nobody does that, and unfortunately, the people we lost in that tragedy are innocent children and it is very painful.”

4 children die in building collapse

According to Thecable, Anya, who lamented about the tragic incident said the collapsed building was a danger waiting to happen.

He added that the building was not suitable for humans to reside in.

“As soon as we got the intelligence, we rushed to the place. Four children died in the episode.

“It was danger waiting to happen. The construction was irresponsible. The place should never have been occupied by human beings. Go there and see.”

