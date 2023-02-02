A shopping mall in the 4th Avenue area of Gwarimpa in the Federal Capital Territory has collapsed

Legit.ng gathered that the shopping mall collapsed in Abuja at about 2.41 pm on Thursday, February 2

Officials have said that efforts are being put in place to ensure that those who are feared trapped in the rubbles are rescued

A building under construction has collapsed in the 4th Avenue area of Gwarimpa, an estate in the heart of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

The Cable reports that Ikharo Attah, the senior special assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister on monitoring, inspection, and enforcement, confirmed the incident took place at about 2.41 pm on Thursday, February 2.

A building collapsed on 4th Avenue Gwarimpa, Abuja. Photo: Daily Trust

Source: UGC

Attah who spoke on the matter said that many people were still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Gwarimpa.

He added that the building was a shopping mall under construction in the area

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His words:

“As of 2:41pm on Thursday, we have rescued seven persons. Out of the seven, five looked stable while two have been taken to the hospital due to their unstable condition."

In addition, Daily Trust reports that the director of forecasting, response and mitigation, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Florence Wenegieme, also collaborated Attah's claim.

Wenegieme said:

“The persons we rescued have been taken to Gwarimpa General Hospital. We are working to rescue more victims."

Fear, tension hits Akwa Ibom as 4-storey building collapses, many feared trapped

In a similar case, a four-storey building under construction in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital city collapsed on Saturday, September 17.

Many residents mostly workers on the construction site are said to be trapped under the rubble of the building collapse.

Officials present at the site of the incident confirmed that efforts are being made to rescue those trapped in the location

List of buildings that collapsed in Lagos state under Governor Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babatunde Sanwo Olu is currently suffering a decline in the physical planning and urban development ministry.

Several buildings have collapsed within the past few months which has claimed over 80 lives in the state.

Parts of the state like Lekki, Ikoyi, Yaba, Ebutte-Metta and Bariga have all suffered tragic losses through collapsed buildings.

Source: Legit.ng