Olawale Oyebola has been chosen as the 30th Aseyin of Iseyin — subject to ratification by authorities

The election took place in Iseyin, Oyo state, with 10 kingmakers participating in the voting process

Some natives of Iseyin spoke to Legit.ng, and they highlighted issues the new monarch should deal with

Iseyin, Oyo state - Some indigenes of Iseyin in Oyo state, have sent advice to the new Aseyin of Iseyin, Prince Olawale Semiu Oyebola.

Prince Oyebola was elected the new Aseyin of Iseyin earlier this week. If his emergence is ratified, he will become the 30th monarch of the town.

Prince Oyebola emerges as the new Aseyin of Iseyin. Photo credit: Shittu Raheem Adewale

Source: Facebook

Indigenes speak on emergence of new Aseyin

Speaking to Legit.ng, a former Oyo state House of Assembly aspirant, Alhaji AbdulFatai AbdulRaheem, tasked Oyebola on educational and capital development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“My expectation of the new king is to build on the legacy of his predecessor (late Abdul-Ganiyu Salawudeen) in terms of educational development, especially government presence through higher institutions, industries, and human capital development.

“Security and safety should be strengthened, peace among the religious bodies, cordial relationship with the government at all levels.”

Speaking in a similar vein, a businessman, AbdulRasheed Adedokun, said the traditional ruler should cooperate with his colleagues.

He told Legit.ng:

“I'd like the new Oba to be an Oba that will not be selfish. He should also cooperate with all traditional rulers in Oke Ogun region.”

Prince Olawale Oyebola emerges new Aseyin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olawale Oyebola emerged as the new Aseyin of Iseyin kingdom.

The 55-year-old prince was elected the 30th Aseyin after 10 kingmakers unanimously voted for him as the new king of Iseyinland at a meeting on Tuesday, August 29.

12 people were said to have jostled for the coveted Aseyin stool.

Governor unseats 6 monarch

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Bala Mohammed-led Bauchi state government approved the dismissal of six local monarchs following their involvement in partisan politics and other misconducts.

This development was made known by the Local Government Service Commission, noting that the affected monarchs are from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils.

The dismissed monarchs were involved in alleged illegal deforestation, misappropriation of public funds, and insubordination "contrary to the public service rules."

Source: Legit.ng