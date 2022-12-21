Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Blue Line Rail in Tinubu's Lagos, Photos Emerge
Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, inaugurated the Blue Line Rail in the state on Wednesday, December 21.
Jubril Gawat, a senior aide to the governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle, noting that the first phase of the infrastructure projects (Marina to Mile 2) has been completed and inaugurated on Wednesday.
Recall that the blue line is one of the 7 Lagos metro rail lines the state has embarked upon, it spanned from Marina to Okokomaiko.
In another update, the governor's aide disclosed that Sanwo-Olu was at the national theatre station of the Blue Line Rail to signal the completion of the infrastructure.
Source: Legit.ng