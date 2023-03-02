The newly commissioned Lagos Blue Rail Line is still intact after a fire incident recently

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority said the fire from the oil tankers incident on Tuesday did not affect the Blue Rail Line

A fire incident from an oil tanker trans-loading diesel at the outer Marina had caught fire on Tuesday, sparking the rumour

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority (LAMATA) had said that the fire from the oil tanker incident at Marina on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, did not destroy the Blue Line Rail infrastructure.

Kola Ojelabi, consultant of corporate communication at LAMATA disclosed this to debunk reports that the fire outbreak had razed the rail line facility.

President Muhammadu Buhari Commissioning the Blue Rail Line Credit: LAMATA

Source: Facebook

Ojelabi said:

There were reports in the media that a fire incident involving an oil tanker trans-loading diesel into a barge on the Lagoon on the outer Marina under one of the piers for the Lagos Rail Line Mass Transit Blue Rail Line was destroyed by fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

BusinessDay report said that the consultant stated that the initial test conducted by the Contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction (CCECC), shows that the pier of the rail was still intact.

The fire incident was eventually put out by a combined team of firemen from the Lagos Fire Service, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Fire Service, and the Federal Service.

The Police also came during the fire incident to document it and worked with the fuel tanker and barge ownership.

Ojelabi said:

“The Lagos State government and Lagos Metropolitan Authority wish to assure Lagosians that the Blue Line infrastructure is safe and LAMATA will indeed continue with the testing phase of the operation of the trains and civil infrastructure to educate members of the public on how to interact with the rail system”, Ojelabi said in a statement.

Sanwo-Olu completes Blue Line Rail in Lagos after 4 decades, photos emerge

Legit.ng reported that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, completed the Blue Line Rail on Wednesday, December 21.

Jubril Gawat, a senior aide to the governor, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, noting that the first phase of the infrastructure projects (Marina to Mile 2) was completed and inaugurated on Wednesday.

Recall that the blue line is one of the 7 Lagos metro rail lines the state has embarked upon, it spanned from Marina to Okokomaiko.

Source: Legit.ng