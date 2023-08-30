Lagos Blue Rail Line is now finally set to kick off operation months after it was commissioned President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2023

The Lagos Area Metropolitan Authority has also announced how much Lagosians will be paying

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor said the vision of his government is to reduce traffic and the time commuters spend on the road

The Lagos state government has announced that the Blue Rail Line is now ready to kick off operation.

Abimbola Akinajo, managing director of the Lagos Metropolitan Transport Authority (LAMATA) disclosed this while speaking to journalists held at the Marina terminal.

According to her, from Monday, September 4, 2023, the Blue Line rail system will kick-off operations and a trip will cost N750., BusinessDay reports.

This is higher than the proposed ticket price by Babajide Sanwo-Olu in January 2023, when Muhammdu Buhari commissioned the project.

Legit.ng had reported that Sanwo-Olu assured that the train will be affordable and prices at the range of N200 and N300.

LAMATA speaks on Blue Line rail system

On the September date, Akinajo said:

“We couldn’t begin operations as intended by the end of the first quarter due to unexpected issues. Although we promised an August launch, we faced challenges in meeting that timeline.

She also revealed that the service will operate in both morning and evening phases, with continuous assessments throughout the day to ensure the trains maintain proper working conditions.

"Operating hours for the train stations will span between 6:30 am and 10:30 pm."

Akinajo also added that there has been meticulous testing of interfaces, ensuring commuter safety, and verifying the reliability of power and intermodal systems.

Sanwo-Olu completes Blue Line Rail in Lagos after 4 decades, photos emerge

Meanwhile, in another report, Legit.ng revealed that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos state governor, completed the Blue Line Rail on Wednesday, December 21.

Jubril Gawat, a senior aide to the governor, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, noting that the first phase of the infrastructure projects (Marina to Mile 2) was completed and inaugurated on Wednesday.

Recall that the blue line is one of the 7 Lagos metro rail lines the state has embarked upon, it spanned from Marina to Okokomaiko.

