At least 200,000 Lagosians daily can now enjoy railway transportation conveniently

This is due to the completion of the phase one project of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT) blue line rail

According to the Consultant, Corporate Communication of (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, the completion of the second phase will convey 500,000 passengers

The much-anticipated Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LMRT) has been announced to commence operation in due time following the completion of the massive project.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, December 20, the Consultant, Corporate Communication of (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, made the announcement.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced that the infrastructure for the first phase (Marina to Mile 2) of LMRT Blue Line Rail is ready. Photo: @Mr_JAGs

Source: Twitter

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Ojelabi stated that the project was made possible by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, who vowed that the rail project would be completed in December 2022.

According to Daily Nigerian, Ojelabi revealed that LRMT Blue Line was one of the six rail lines and monorail prescribed for Lagos in the state’s Strategic Transport Master Plan (STMP).

Completion of two will convey 500,000 passengers - Lagos govt

He said the 27-kilometre LRMT Blue Line connects from Marina to Okokomaiko, a suburban area of Lagos state, the Daily Independent reported.

Ojelabi disclosed that at least 500,000 passengers would be conveyed when the two construction phases are completed.

He said:

“The first phase is a 13-kilometre stretch from Marina to Mile 2 and has five stations at Mile 2, Suru-Alaba, Orile Iganmu, National Theatre, and Marina. It is expected to move about 200,000 passengers daily.”

