Borno state, Monguno - Tragedy struck an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp in the Monguno local government area of Borno State when a building collapsed in a primary school classroom sheltering the occupants.

The tragic incident resulted in the death of six persons.

6 die as building collapses in Borno IDP camp

According to Leadership, Intelligence sources said the classroom collapsed around 7 p.m. on Monday, August 28, following torrential rains the previous day.

The sources disclosed four died on the spot while two others died at the hospital.

“Four of the victims died on the spot, five others wounded were rushed to the hospital where two of them later died,”

It was gathered that the affected classroom had been weakened from a previous fire outbreak and recent heavy rainfall in the area.

