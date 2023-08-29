Breaking: “Gay Wedding Ceremony in Nigeria”, Police Arrest Over 100 Suspects in Delta
Asaba, Delta state - The Delta police command on Tuesday, August 29, announced that it arrested over 100 gay suspects during a gay wedding ceremony.
In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the police said the suspects were arrested at a hotel in the state.
Delta police arrest dozens of gay suspects
Homosexual relationships are illegal in Nigeria.
The police's statement partly reads:
“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony."
The police added that it would parade the said suspects soon.
Some social media users have expressed their thoughts on the arrest.
Reacting, @egbegba_ wrote:
“What do people see in being gay? What is the excitement, pleasure, or gain? Please take them to court.”
@HansonErere said:
“Good one.”
@Ajifor_m commented:
"Arrest all of them including the hotel management."
More to come…
