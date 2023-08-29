Asaba, Delta state - The Delta police command on Tuesday, August 29, announced that it arrested over 100 gay suspects during a gay wedding ceremony.

In a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) page, the police said the suspects were arrested at a hotel in the state.

Delta police command has announced that it arrested over 100 gay suspects carrying out a gay wedding ceremony in a hotel in Delta state. Photo credit: @DeltaPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Delta police arrest dozens of gay suspects

Homosexual relationships are illegal in Nigeria.

The police's statement partly reads:

“Delta State Command has arrested over a hundred gay suspects in a hotel carrying out a gay wedding ceremony."

The police added that it would parade the said suspects soon.

Some social media users have expressed their thoughts on the arrest.

Reacting, @egbegba_ wrote:

“What do people see in being gay? What is the excitement, pleasure, or gain? Please take them to court.”

@HansonErere said:

“Good one.”

@Ajifor_m commented:

"Arrest all of them including the hotel management."

More to come…

Source: Legit.ng