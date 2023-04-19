Two workers have reportedly lost their lives at a construction site in Abuja, on Wednesday, April 19

Reports have it that the workers were feared dead after a fence structure collapsed at the site on Wednesday

Four workers were said to have been rescued alive, while two were fatally injured as the search and rescue operation continues, the DG of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confirmed to newsmen

An emerging report by Daily Trust has it that two workers were feared dead at a construction site at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja after a structure collapsed on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Four persons were said to have been rescued alive, while two were fatally injured as the search and rescue operation continues.

The rescue operation is being carried out by a joint team of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Fire Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Police, among others, including volunteers.

"Jesus...Oh my God": Video shows moment 7-storey building collapses in Lagos, Nigerians react

A video showing how a seven-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos state, has attracted reactions from Nigerians.

The incident, according to a report by The Punch, happened on Wednesday, April 12, around past 3 pm.

Legit.ng gathers that the building caved in when some construction workers on site had closed for the day. Some of them were, however, injured as a result of the collapse.

The spokesperson for the Lagos Fire Service and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiri, confirmed the incident.

Another building collapses in Abuja, many feared trapped

In another report, a building under construction recently collapsed in the 4th Avenue area of Gwarimpa, an estate in the heart of Abuja, Nigeria's capital city.

Ikharo Attah, the senior special assistant to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, confirmed the incident occurred at about 2:41 pm on Thursday, February 2.

Attah, who spoke on the matter, said that many people were still feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building in Gwarimpa.

Source: Legit.ng