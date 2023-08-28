The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of five security guards who were caught with church property

SP Grace Koko disclosed that the five suspects were nabbed for selling the iron rods of Winners Chapel Church, at Kaduna Street, D-line, Port Harcourt

The guards met their Waterloo when taking another batch of the item for sale on Sunday, August 27, 2023, but were arrested by the vigilante operatives

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Five staff of a private security company deployed to the Rivers headquarters of Winners Chapel Church, at Kaduna street, D-line, Port Harcourt have landed in the police net.

They were arrested for allegedly stealing and attempting to sell property of the church, PM News reported.

Rivers police say five church guards were arrested for stealing and selling the church’s property. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The Punch reported that the security personnel were intercepted by a vigilante group when they were conveying heavy iron rods and other church property to the location where the items would be sold.

Reacting, the Rivers state police command, confirmed the arrest of the security guards and indicated that the suspects were five, The Sun newspaper reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Koko disclosed that the guards were taking another batch for sale in the early hours of Sunday, August 27, when they were arrested by the vigilante operatives, The Guardian reported.

Koko noted further that investigations is ongoing.

NSCDC arrests 13 vandals with railings sleepers worth N800m

In another development, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have arrested 13 suspected railway vandals around the Manchock area of Kaura LGA, the Zonkwa area in Zango Kataf LGA, and the Kaffanchan area in Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State

The suspects were arrested with large quantities of long rails and sleepers worth N800 million naira.

5 suspects arrested over rail track vandalism in Kaduna

Legit.ng reported earlier that the police command in Kaduna state on Saturday, May 15, nabbed some saboteurs of the federal government.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesperson of the command, disclosed that the officers recovered two truckloads of locomotive railway sleepers from the suspects in Dalle Village of Jema’a local government area.

Source: Legit.ng