Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state has designated Monday, August 21, as a work-free day for public servants in celebration of the 2023 Isese Day

The decision was communicated in a circular by the state's Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola

Similarly, Governor Makinde of Oyo state has declared August 21st a public holiday for Isese Day celebrations

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ikeja, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared Monday, August 21, as Work Free Day for all public servants in Lagos state to mark the 2023 Isese Day.

This was issued by the state's Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Governor Sanwo-Olu has declared Monday, August 21, as Work Free Day to mark the 2023 Isese Day. For illustration purposes only. Photo credits: Benson Ibeabuchi/Bloomberg, Samuel Alabi/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the 2023 Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, August 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What is Isese Day?

The Isese Day has been set aside in Lagos to celebrate the indigenous Yoruba culture and traditions and preserve the Yoruba heritage.

Muri-Okunola explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu declared a work-free day to mark the special day to reaffirm his commitment to continue to provide the necessary support to traditional institutions in the state.

He added that the Sanwo-Olu government is interested in promoting Lagos state's indigenous culture and tradition while preserving its heritage.

Meanwhile, civil servants are to resume work on Tuesday, August 22.

Isese Day: Makinde declares Monday work-free day

In a related development, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has declared Monday, August 21, a maiden public holiday to celebrate Isese Day for traditionalists across the state.

The Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG), Professor Olanike Adeyemo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, August 18.

The circular also stated that Governor Mkainde approved August 20 of every year as Isese Day.

Isese festival: Islamic clerics threaten traditionalists in Ilorin

Meanwhile, traditional worshippers in Ilorin Kwara state have been given a note of warning by the Council of Ulama (Islamic clerics) not to observe nor celebrate the Isese festival.

The Islamic clerics noted that the Ilorin Emirate would not condone any form of traditional festival or rites.

Justice Salihu Mohammed, the executive secretary of the Islamic group, stated this during a press conference held in Ilorin.

Source: Legit.ng