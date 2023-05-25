Handlers of the Nigerian government's N-Power scheme have issued a new message to Batch C Stream 2 beneficiaries

According to the message, 55,256 N-Power beneficiaries were paid their October, November and December 2022 stipends recently through the validation link

Consequently, all eligible N-Power beneficiaries are enjoined to update their accounts in order to receive their stipends

FCT, Abuja - The federal government, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Wednesday, May 24, released an official confirmation of backlog payments of all eligible N-Power beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, payment of backlogs is in progress and step-by-step.

NASIMS’ statement reads:

"Backlog payment update!

"This is an official confirmation of backlog payments. Please note, the payment is in progress, gradual and it's for all eligible Beneficiaries. Sit back and wait for yours. Thank you."

Latest message from minister’s aide to Npower batch C stream II beneficiaries

Earlier, on Tuesday May 23, Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, asked Batch C Stream II beneficiaries who are yet to update their accounts to do so immediately.

She stated that over 55, 000 beneficiaries have already been paid their October, November and December stipends. N-Power beneficiaries earn a monthly stipend of N30, 000.

She wrote on her known Twitter handle:

“Attention! @npower_ng #batchCStream2beneficiaries

“Only 27,693 validated their accounts in addition to the previous 27,565. A total of 55,256 were paid their October, November & December stipends recently through the validation link. Please update your accounts.”

NASIMS news on Npower payment, stipends

Legit.ng earlier reported that NASIMS sent a new message to N-Power Batch C beneficiaries.

According to NASIMS, applicants yet to be selected for the N-Power programme are not eligible to receive payment.

Snapshot of N-Power programme

The N-Power scheme, one of the Social Investment Programmes (SIP) of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, involves the temporary recruitment of unemployed graduates, for two years, during which they (the graduate beneficiaries) are paid a N30,000 stipend.

Many of the beneficiaries are posted to public schools (N-Teach) and agricultural establishments (N-Agro).

