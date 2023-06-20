The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) has sent a new message to Npower C beneficiaries

Although NASIMS acknowledged that payments are yet to be approved, it promised that once approved, payment will be initiated without further delay

NASIMS is the central management platform for the administration and coordination of Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), which includes the famed N-Power scheme

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria, through the National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS), on Monday, June 19, said payments of N-Power batch C beneficiaries are yet to be approved.

According to NASIMS, as soon as payment is approved, it will be initiated without delay.

Stipends of N-Power beneficiaries are underway, according to NASIMS. Photo credit: @npower_ng

NASIMS’ statement which was posted on its official Facebook page, reads in full:

"Npower C Beneficiaries,

"Payments are yet to be approved. Once approved payment will be initiated without further delay. Thank you."

About N-Power scheme

Established in 2016, the N-Power scheme is designed for unemployed graduates who get engaged by the government to receive N30,000 monthly.

The programme was meant to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development, a report on The Sun Newspapers indicated.

At the flagging off of Batch C of the N-Power programme in Abuja, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the immediate past minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, had said 500,000 applicants would be enrolled, This Day reported.

At its inception in June 2016, graduates who applied and were successful were employed in the different categories of N-teach, N-health, N-agro, and N-build. They were hired for two years.

The beneficiaries would later be rolled back to the streets with nothing to fall back on.

The N-Power scheme is currently in its batch C phase. While batch C Stream 1 beneficiaries have been exited, their Stream II counterparts are currently engaged.

