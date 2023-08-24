The Nigerian Army has dismissed a viral video suggesting that an armoured vehicle belonging to the army was captured by terrorists

Brigadier Onyema Nwachukwu, army PRO, described the video as fake, stating that terrorist leader, Turji Bello, did not capture any armoured vehicle in the north-west

Nwachukwu said the events captured in the video did not happen in Nigeria but in Burkina Faso in 2021.

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja- The Nigerian Army has reacted to a viral video circulating on social media, portraying that a terrorist leader, Turji Bello, captured the Nigerian Army Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC).

The Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Director, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the viral video is fake and fabricated as there was no such incident that involved the capture of the Army armoured vehicle in the North West.

Terrorists did not captured Nigerian Army armoured vehicle Photo Credit:@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Video of captured army armoured vehicle is fake

Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement shared on the Nigerian Army's official Twitter page @HQNigerianArmy, on Thursday, August 24.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The NA wishes to emphatically state that there was no such incident that involved the capture of any of its APCs within the theatre of operations in the North West, as mischievously and falsely portrayed in the video.

“Analysis of the video clip reveals that the video was doctored, as NA vehicles including APCs have NA inscribed on the number plates, which is conspicuously missing on the reportedly captured APC in the video.”

Event in video happened in Burkina Faso

He added that further investigation showed that the same video was posted on Facebook on November 9, 2021.

Nwavhukwu said events captured in the video did not place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria/

The army spokesperson said investigation shows that the event as captured in the video occurred in Burkina Faso sometime in 2021.

“Additionally, on our record, the entire events captured in the footage was not an occurrence that took place at any point in time within the shores of Nigeria, rather available data point to it, as an event that occurred in Burkina Faso sometime in 2021.

Further investigation showed that the same video was posted on Facebook on 9 November 2021 with the URL https://web.facebook.com/watch/?v=1544154362616622.

“Furthermore, the NA maintains a high level of vigilance and professionalism in safeguarding its own armoured vehicles by ensuring that they are not compromised by any criminal element.“

“36 Military Officers Killed in Niger”, Defence HQ Opens Up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters on Thursday, August 17, disclosed that 36 officers were killed in Niger state.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this disclosure while providing an update on the casualties in the ambush of troops in the northcentral state on Monday, August 14, 2023.

IPOB insurgents reportedly attempt attack on army base

Men of the Nigerian Army have killed one gunman loyal to the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and arrested two others.

A statement on Tuesday, August 22, by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of Army Public Relations, disclosed this development.

Source: Legit.ng