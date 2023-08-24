The suspended CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, is reportedly in negotiation with the federal government over fraud allegations

FCT, Abuja - The suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has reportedly made a fresh move to settle with the federal government over an alleged conspiracy to carry out procurement fraud, among others.

According to TheCable, Emefiele is seeking a plea bargain with the federal government.

Godwin Emefiele proposes plea bargain with FG Photo Credit: ThCableng

Source: Twitter

Emefiele proposes plea bargain

The sources disclosed that the federal government is disposed to Emefiele’s plea bargain request.

It is gathered that if Emefiele’s agreement is reached, he will have to resign as CBN governor and “disgorge” some assets.

Why FG is considering Emefiele’s arrangement

The federal government might be considering Emefiele’s bargain because the law does not allow the president to remove Emefiele as central bank governor.

According to Section 11(2)(f) of the Central Bank Act 2007, the President can only terminate the appointment of a CBN governor if a two-thirds majority of the Senate supports him.

“Removal of the governor shall be supported by a two-thirds majority of the senate praying that he be so removed”.

Another option to terminate the CBN governor’s appointment is if he is convicted of a criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction per section 11(2)(b).

However, section 11(3) of the CBN Act allows the CBN governor to resign his office by giving the president at least three months’ notice in writing.

Again, Godwin Emefiele's arraignment stalls

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the scheduled arraignment of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been stalled once again.

Emefiele is being charged with corruption and conspiracy along with Ms Sa’adatu Ramallan Yaro.

Emefiele’s case was not listed on the court’s list this morning, August 23, and the suspended CBN governor and Yaro were not in court.

Court gives verdict on firearm suit against Emefiele

The federal high court of Lagos has given its ruling on the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” instituted against the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

On Wednesday morning, August 17, the court in Lagos dismissed the “illegal possession of firearm and possession” suit against Emefiele following the withdrawal application by the federal government.

Emefiele dodges camera in court

The embattled and suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, returned to court on Thursday, August 17.

The embattled apex bank chief, who has been in detention since being suspended from office on June 9, 2023, was accused of conferring corrupt advantages on Yaro, a director in April 1616 Investment Ltd.

Emefiele was spotted at the FCT High Court, Maitama and was seen hiding from flashlights from the journalists' cameras at the court premises.

Source: Legit.ng