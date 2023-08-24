A new update has been released about the membership status of Ms Ifunanya Grant, AKA Baddest Lawyer, as a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)

The Aba branch of NBA in Abia State released a statement on Tuesday, August 22, confirming that Ms Grant is not their member

Ms Grant has been a trending topic for months over her controversial social media lifestyle and abuse of substances, a trait the NBA finds unethical and inappropriate

Abia, Aba - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Aba branch of Abia State has denied the membership of the controversial lawyer and social media sensation Ifunanya Grant, AKA “Baddest Lawyer”.

As reported by Punch, this development was confirmed in a statement issued and signed by the branch’s Chairman and secretary, Innocent Egwu and K.C. Okoro.

Ms Ifunanya Grant is a controversial lawyer and a social media sensation known for her unclad content on the internet. Photo Credit: Baddest Lawyer

Source: Twitter

The statement confirmed that Ms Grant's membership is unknown to them amid the controversy surrounding her personality.

What NBA said

The statement reads:

“For the records, we wish to state categorically that Miss Ifunanya Excel Grant is not a member of the NBA, Aba Branch, and she is unknown to NBA, Aba Branch.

“While we support every effort of our great association, the NBA, to rid the legal profession of the few bad eggs, we must request that painstaking efforts be taken by officers concerned to ensure that innocent and law-abiding practitioners are not unwittingly held out in bad light to the public.”

Ms Grant has been criticised for her social media lifestyle and controversial comments.

She's also known for displaying unclad photos and abuse of substance on her social media page.

The NBA, over time, has described these traits as inappropriate and against the profession's ethics of the NBA.

