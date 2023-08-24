Ifunanya Excel Grant, also known as Baddest Lawyer, has clarified the controversy surrounding her current professional status

The controversial social media sensation had earlier been denied by the Aba branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as their member

In a viral video sighted by Legit.ng, she stated that she is not a practising lawyer but a model, actor and rapper

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Aba, Abia State - Controversial lawyer and social media sensation Ifunanya Excel Grant has reacted to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) statement denying her membership.

In a viral video posted on Facebook, she stated that she is not a practising lawyer at the moment but may consider practising in future.

Ifunanya Grant said she had always been an entertainer before becoming a lawyer. Photo Credit: Baddest Lawyer

Source: Twitter

She said her career path is focused on entertainment, which ranges from modelling, acting and making rap music.

Ifunanya, who is also known as the "Baddest Lawyer", said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I'm not a practising lawyer. I am a lawyer by book, but I am not practising. At least for now, I don't have any interest to practise law, maybe someday in the future.

"At the moment, I am a model, I am an actress, and I am an upcoming musician, a rapper to be precise."

I have been into entertainment before becoming a lawyer - Ifunanya

She stated that her lifestyle on social media is just for entertainment purposes and not for the sake of disregarding the legal profession.

Ifunanya said she has always been in the entertainment scene, even before becoming a lawyer, and that whatever she shares on social media should be seen as her alter-ego of entertainment.

She also lamented that some social media accounts with her pictures are fake and that she has never been a Twitter user.

Ifunanya said her main social media domain is Instagram, and many fake Instagram accounts are in her name.

Sexual harassment: Law students make 3 demands from UNICAL

In another development, Nigerian law students under the umbrella of LAWSAN have demanded public condemnation of the alleged sexual harassment against Prof. Cyril Ndifon of the faculty of law at UNICAL.

Speaking on behalf of the students, the national director of student rights, Richard Solomon, said the law students had forwarded a letter to the management demanding immediate action.

According to Solomon, aside from public condemnation, the union wants the management to ensure that all those involved in the allegation are brought before the law.

Source: Legit.ng