Lagos, Nigeria - The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) has told President Bola Tinubu that female engineers can fix the nation’s moribund refineries within one year.

This was stated by APWEN's chairperson, Atinuke Owolabi, during the association’s public lecture and annual general meeting on Saturday, August 19, in Lagos.

Nigerian female engineers tell President Tinubu they can fix the country's refineries in one year. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

She said female engineers in Nigeria have the capacity to restore the refineries to full operation within a year, TheCable reported.

“All women engineers are ready to come together and see how we can proffer solutions, making sure that we revamp these refineries,” she said.

“So, we call on our president to challenge female engineers to revamp and rehabilitate these refineries, and I want to assure you that, within a year, just challenge us, we will make sure that the refineries would be put into operation by the grace of God.

Empower indigenous engineers, Tinubu told

Owolabi further stressed the need to empower homegrown engineers, noting that Nigeria needs to reduce reliance on foreign experts, Premium Times also reported.

She asked President Tinubu and state governors to give more opportunities to local engineers.

“I want to also implore our leaders, especially our president and governors, to empower indigenous engineers because we are very good,” she said.

Nigerians react

Ogbonna Nkechinyere said on Facebook:

"Very good, what a man cannot do, a woman can do best."

Ridwan Asafa said:

"Good, let the presidency look into it."

Ronald Lohor said:

"With all the engineers we have in Nigeria and all over the world, yet the government is telling us the four refineries, none is working!!

"The women engineers have thrown a challenge, let's see if the government is sincere in fixing up the refineries and take up the challenge. The government has been very insincere about fixing them for years now!!!"

Engr B Dan-asabe said:

"Lovely. Let's give them a chance. All this while the men couldn't."

