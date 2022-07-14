A video which recently surfaced the internet has captured the beautiful moment singer Wizkid's mother joined the Buga challenge

In the video, the beautiful woman who rocked a shiny attire danced to the song in a stylish manner with a huge smile on her face

Social media users have penned down their comments regarding the video with most of them stating that the woman has 'swag'

Mother of award winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid has been making headlines after joining the Buga challenge.

In a viral video, the pretty mother performed the movements of the Buga dance as she went down, bounced up, and spread her shoulders.

The video which was shared on TikTok by @wizkidtalks has stirred massive reactions from Nigerians on the app.

Wizkid's mum jumps on Buga challenge Photo Credit: @Wizkid Talks

While some Nigerians pointed out that she looks so beautiful, some others said she was dancing like a big woman.

TikTok users share their thoughts

@rayzzy04 said:

"Wow she's very pretty."

@randallshomorin stated:

"Wait someone tell me that’s wizkid’s Mum."

@Jennifer Okolo reacted:

"She is dancing the big woman Buga style. She looks really young everyday. Money good o "

@Dennis Bryan commented:

"Omo Wizkid mum looks young. And I heard Wizzy is the last. I must get this bag ooo make my mama young too."

