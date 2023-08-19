President Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, assigned portfolios to Muhammad Ali Pate and 44 other minister-designates, whose nominations were recently confirmed by the senate, ahead of their inauguration on Monday, August 21

Pate is a physician and politician who is Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University, USA

Legit.ng spotlights Pate, who served as minister under Goodluck Jonathan between 2011 and 2013

FCT, Abuja - Muhammad Ali Pate is back in Nigeria’s health ministry — but this time in a loftier position.

Beyond being a physician, there are other things to know about the 54-year-old.

Ahead of the swearing-in of the new ministers on Monday, August 21, here are 10 facts you might not know about the Bauchi-born politician.

1) Ali Pate: Son of Fulani herdsman

Ali Pate was born in the Misau local government area of Bauchi state, northeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria, and was raised in the north of the country.

He is the son of a fulani herdsman.

2) Ali Pate education

The first in his family to complete a secondary school education, Pate graduated from high school to enter the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) medical school in Kaduna state.

He has a Masters degree in health system management from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and an MBA with a certificate in health sector management from Duke University, USA.

3) Ali Pate: U.S. and Nigerian national

Pate's profile on Harvard University Centre for African Studies states that he is a US and Nigerian national.

Pate graduated from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, and moved to Gambia where he worked in rural hospitals for a few years.

4) Ali Pate: American-trained

Pate is an American-trained specialist physician with board certifications in both Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases.

He has a record of significant leadership in global health, with management experience spanning both Governmental and non-Governmental sectors.

5) Ali Pate experience

Pate is a Professor of the Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University.

Pate is an MD trained in both internal medicine and infectious diseases.

He formerly served as the Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population and Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents (GFF) at the World Bank Group.

6) Ali Pate: Former boss of NPHCDA

Prior to his appointment to the Chief Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in 2008, Pate had an extensive career spanning over 10 years at the World Bank in Washington DC and held several senior positions including Senior Health Specialist and Human Development Sector Coordinator for the East Asia/Pacific Region and Senior Health Specialist for the African Region.

7) Ali Pate: Ex-World Bank staff

While at the World Bank, a major project led by Pate was the far-reaching health sector reform programmes in Africa, East Asia and other regions of the global apex financial institution.

Of note is his initiation of landmark Public Private Partnership to replace a National Referral Hospital in Lesotho, Africa.

8) Ali Pate: One-time minister of state for health

Pate is the former minister of state for health of Nigeria.

In the role, he deputised the minister of health.

He resigned from the position in 2013 to take up the position of Professor at Duke University's Global Health Institute, in the United States of America (USA).

9) Ali Pate: Holder of ‘knighthood’ title

Pate holds the equivalent of a knighthood title as "Chigarin Misau" from the village where he was born.

Knighthood is an official title given to British men who have performed some kind of extraordinary service.

10) Ali Pate: Turned down plum job

Pate reporetdly turned down a job as GAVI CEO for the ministerial appointment.

In February 2023, Pate was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which works to provide vaccines in low-income countries.

He was to take up the top global position on August 3, 2023. However, on Monday, June 26, 2023, GAVI announced Pate’s decision to decline its offer.

