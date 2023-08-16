Godwin Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu said he is yet to receive the application of 20 fresh charges against suspended CBN Governor

Daudu said he said he can't deal with the fresh charges filed by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Emefiele because he is yet to see the application

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) stated that the current matter in court is the disobedience of DSS to release Emefiele despite the court order

Ikeja, Lagos state - Suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN) has reacted to the move made by the Department of State Services (DSS) to withdraw the file arm charge with 20 fresh charges against Emefiele.

Daudu said his team can’t deal with the charges as they are yet to see or receive any copy of it, BBC Pidgin reported.

We're yet to see the application of new charges against Emefiele, lawyer says

He said all the moves and actions by the DSS and federal government are like movies to him.

Emefiele's lawyer said the current matter is the violation of a court order which happened on July 25 when the court granted the suspended CBN governor bail but the DSS refused to release him.

“It’s obvious that the disrespect which the DSS displayed won’t be washed away just like that as we’ve got to address it before any other steps including the withdrawal of the charge.

“We won’t allow anybody to use the court as tissue paper.”

Daudu further disclosed that they regretted the fresh charges because the court has earlier said before any case can be withdrawn, it must be in the interest of justice and not an abuse of the court process.

He added that other steps will be taken until they address the disobedience to the court order unless the court overlooks the offence.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo has adjourned the matter till Thursday 17 August.

