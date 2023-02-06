What could have been a major tragedy was averted on Monday, February 6, when a NAF aircraft made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) explained that the aircraft had to make the emergency landing after losing its tyres

There were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground., according to the NAF

Lagos, Nigeria - An aircraft belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) made an emergency landing at the Murtala Muhammad international airport in Lagos on Monday, February 6.

This was disclosed in a statement released by Wapkerem Maigida, spokesperson to NAF, TheCable reported.

According to Maigida, the aircraft lost its tyres and had to do a “controlled belly land” at the Lagos airport.

NAF aircraft: What does belly landing mean?

A belly landing refers to an emergency landing situation in which an aircraft lands without its gear in a lowered position.

It is usually caused by an equipment malfunction.

Emergency landing: NAF says no casualty recorded

The air force, however, said no casualty was recorded from the incident, Daily Trust also reported.

“A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) maritime patrol aircraft, a Cessna Citation CJ3 on a routine flight today, 6 February 2023 lost its tyres on touch and go flight in Ilorin and had to carry out a controlled belly land at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos,” the NAF statement reads.

“Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries to any crew member and persons on the ground.‬

NAF chief Oladayo Amao orders investigation

Meanwhile, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to determine the causes of the accident.

The NAF solicited the understanding and support of the general public just as it promised to strive to ensure the security of Nigeria and Nigerians.‬

NAF calls for media synergy to combat insecurity in Nigeria

In another report, Air Commodore Wapkerem Maigida, NAF spokesperson, called for synergy with the media to combat insecurity in Nigeria.

Maigida made this call on Friday, January 6 during a press briefing where he took over office from his predecessor, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet at the NAF headquarters in Abuja.

While speaking at the handing over event attended by Legit.ng regional correspondent, Maigida charged the media to remain at the core of their responsibility as the intermediary between the people and the authorities.

