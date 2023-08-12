Governor Uba Sani has reacted to the devastating incident that occurred on Friday, August 11, in the northern city of Zaria, Kaduna state

In a post shared on his social media page, Sani consoled with the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured

Meanwhile, as of Saturday, August 12, eight people have been reported dead and seven injured as the Central mosque collapsed in Zaria

In an emerging report, the sad incident that occurred in the city of Zaria, Kaduna state, has led to the death of eight persons.

8 dead, 7 injured As Zaria Central Mosque collapses on worshipers

Governor Uba Sani reacts as Mosque collapses in Kaduna state on Friday, August 11. Photo credit: @IsaBature3, Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

Channels TV confirmed the development on Saturday morning, August 12, and disclosed that seven others were injured as a mosque collapsed in the Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Friday, August 11.

The report by Channels TV was accompanied by a video shared on Twitter on Saturday.

Watch the video below as eight persons are reported dead;

Kaduna state Governor, Uba Sani react

Reacting to the development, Governor Uba Sani in a statement shared on his Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday morning, consoled with the family of those who died and those who were injured.

Sani wrote:

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident at the Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives and those who were injured as a result of the collapse of the Zaria Central Mosque.

"I also offer my heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, and the entire Muslim Community over these irreparable losses. May the Almighty Allah forgive the shortcomings of the departed and grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

"The Kaduna State Government will assist those affected by this heartbreaking incident. We shall also order an immediate investigation to unravel the cause of this unfortunate incident."

Source: Legit.ng