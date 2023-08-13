The burial arrangement of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya has been released by his church a week after his death

The Fountain of Life Church said the late Pastor Odukoya will be buried on Saturday, September 9, 2023

This was disclosed on Friday, August 11 via the church's Facebook post, almost a week after Pastor Taiwo's death

Ilupeju, Lagos state - The Fountain of Life Church has released the burial arrangement of its founder and senior pastor, Taiwo Odukoya.

According to a post on the church's Facebook page -The Fountain of Life Church HQ, Ilupeju, Nigeria, late Pastor Odukoya will be buried on September 9, 2023.

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya To Be Buried Sept 9

Source: Twitter

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya To Be Buried Sept 9

The post also disclosed that a Service of Songs will hold a day earlier before the funeral service, on September 8, 2023

Late Pastor Odukoya died at the age of 67 on August 7, 2023 in the United States.

