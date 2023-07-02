A prominent pastor of The Evening Church, Uyo, in Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Runcie Mike, is dead

The church leadership disclosed in a statement that Pastor Mike died after a brief illness on Saturday, July 1

Members and friends have reacted to the sudden death of the man of God who officiated the burial service on Friday

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - It was a dark Saturday for the Christian community in Nigeria as Pastor Runcie Mike, the Lead Pastor of The Evening Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, passed on after a brief illness.

According to the church's leadership, Pastor Mike passed on Saturday, July 1, a day after he officiated a burial service on Friday, PM News reported.

Pastor Runcie Mike dies a day after officiating a burial service. Photo Credit: Pastor Runcie Mike

The church leadership said;

“In this time of grief, we enjoy the body of Crist to hold us up in prayers and most especially, His immediate family.”

Members and friends react following the sudden death of Pastor Runcie Mike

Members and friends of the late Pastor Mike have taken to social media to share their griefs, and pains as the tears continue to flow.

One Debbie Iteh, who posted a video of Pastor Mike at a burial service on Friday, said:

“I’ve never seen an officiating Minister weeping this hard before during a funeral service of one of his church members whom he buried yesterday (Friday).

“When I saw this video yesterday, I felt this man had something running through his mind at the moment that could make him so emotional, today the sudden news of his dead hit social media. Same person officiated a burial yesterday? died today?

“People are really going through a lot but can’t open up to even the closet people around them. God please show Mercy. Rest On Pastor Runcie Mike God bless your soul.”

A church member, Eunice Obed Ufford said:

“I’ve been up since 2 am looking out from the window, staring into the heavens completely lost in thoughts.

Gospel Edoho, on his part, said:

“So Sad and hard to bear. So much tears in my eye right now. Pastor Runcie Mike agreed to be in our church next month without a cost. He told me “Gospel I want you to succeed” He told me Gospel whatever you need from me let me know. The Publicity was just about to kick off. O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? 1 Cor. 15:55. I console with The Evening Church and pray for God’s grace and ability to bear this transition to Glory. Pastor Runcie Is Gain.”

