Ikeja, Lagos state - The death of the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church Pastor, Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, was announced on Tuesday, August 8.

The official social media pages of the church confirmed his demise.

Nigerians were shocked on Tuesday, August 8, to learn of the exit of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya. Photo credit: Patience Adah

Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's death

He breathed his last on Monday, August 7, in the United States of America (USA).

What do we know about the late cleric? Legit.ng captures things to know about Pastor Taiwo Odukoya.

1) Pastor Taiwo Odukoya's date of birth

Pastor Odukoya was born on June 15, 1956 — meaning he passed away aged 67.

2) Pastor Taiwo Odukoya is Kaduna-born

The man of God was born in the city of Kaduna, where he was also raised.

3) Taiwo Odukoya's church

His church has a membership strength of over 8,000 people.

4) Pastor Odukoya is a UI graduate

After his secondary school education, the late cleric proceeded to the University of Ibadan (UI), Oyo state, in 1976 where he obtained a degree in petroleum engineering in 1981.

5) Pastor Odukoya and NNPC

Pastor Odukoya is a former worker of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). He exited the NNPC in January 1994 after his call to the ministry.

6) Pastor Taiwo Odukoya: Wife died in plane crash

Bimbo Odukoya, who was married to Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, died along with over 100 people, in the ill-fated Sosoliso plane crash that happened in 2005. His marriage with Bimbo produced three children.

7) Odukoya: Remarried and grieved over wife again

On January 5, 2010, Taiwo Odukoya got married again. He tied the knot with Rosemary Simangele Zulu, a South African. The marriage produced two boys.

In November 2021, Odukoya lost his second wife to cancer.

8) Pastor Taiwo Odukoya chuuch

Pastor Odukoya's church, The Fountain of Life Church, has parishes in South Africa, the United Kingdom (UK), USA, Switzerland, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of Benin, and Togo.

9) Taiwo Odukoya's discovery for men/women

On April 19, 1997, Taiwo Odukoya set up Discovery for Men and Discovery for Women. According to him, it is a non-denominational outreach for both genders designed to help them maximise their potential.

10) Taiwo Odukoya's prominent son

Jimmy Odukoya, a son of the late preacher is a well-known Nigerian actor. He played the role of Oba Ade in the 2022 movie The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega. His mother is late Bimbo Odukoya.

