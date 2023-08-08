Lekki-Ikoyi, Lagos State - The Lagos State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed that a yet-to-be-identified person has jumped into the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge lagoon.

As reported by The Nation, onlookers have gathered that the spot to see how they can put up rescue efforts.

Confirming the sad incident via his Twitter handle @BenHundeyin, the police PRO said:

“Our men are there, controlling the crowd as other rescue teams arrive”.

A Twitter user, Temitope, who is an eyewitness said:

“Depression is real tbh Someone just jumped into the Ikoyi link bridge water right in front of me, not quite long. Hope he will not be lifeless before the rescue team arrives”

Another eyewitness said:

“Someone just jumped down from Ikoyi Link Bridge. People are tired fa.”

