The family of late Nollywood actor Saint Obi have announced he would be buried on August 18 in Imo state

Nollywood was thrown into mourning after the report of the actor's demise emerged on Sunday, May 7

Following the latest announcement by the actor's family, fans have once again taken to social media to pen tributes to Obi

On Thursday, August 3, the family of late Nollywood actor Saint Obi shared details of his burial ceremony.

In a flyer cited online by Legit.ng, the actor's family fixed August 18 for the burial, which will take place in their home town in Imo state.

Saint Obi is to be buried on August 18. Credit: @theofficialsaintobi

The statement on the flyer read:

”The Nwafor family of Ogwa, Imo State, cordially invites you as, Our Superhero goes home Obinna Nwafor Saint Obi, Our beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and son. The Furnal service and interment will hold at the Saint Obi’s family home, Umuezealaeze, Alaenyi Ogwa, Imo State.”

See the flyer containing details of Obi's burial arrangements below:

Legit.ng reported that the veteran actor passed on in May after a prolonged illness.

Netizens pen tributes to Saint Obi as his family announces burial plans

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

citizen24:

"Chai... Rest In Paradise Legend."

wealthtopulent:

"Last last, finally having REST.. NO ONE should visit his GRAVE asking him not to SLEEP and watch over SOME KIDS. ‍♂️."

utanisco:

"I remember When he was running on the fence and then jump to save his brother they wanted to kill Pls take me to mama RIP my legend that year."

acekidc4:

"May his Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. He was a very Good Actor. He will be Miss!!"

ashez:

"Goodnight Sir, You were a blessing to your generation."

kingazubike:

'Did you know. Saint obi looks like WWE wrestler and superstar Byron Saxton."

makavalley:

"Sleep well obi ... you did wonderfully well in every movie you featured, goodbye man."

Saint Obi's family debunks claims he shut colleagues out

Saint Obi's family worked hard to change the narrative surrounding the late actor's death.

Journalist Zik Zulu Okafor and filmmaker Zeb Ejiro revealed that Obi died a sad, frustrated and lonely man maltreated by his rich wife and her family.

In a statement to a blogger, Saint Obi's family debunked claims that his friends didn't show up for his children's naming ceremony or child dedication.

