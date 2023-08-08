The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have released the list of successful candidates.

The Secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) Ja’afaru Ahmed, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, August 8, Daily Trust reported.

The statement partially read:

“Candidates who participated in the Computer Based Test (CBT) as well as Physical Screening/Certificate Verification/Psychometric evaluation, are requested to visit the Board’s portal at cdcfib.career to check if they were successful as well as print an invitation slip containing the schedule for the exercise.

