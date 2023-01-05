The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has released a scam alert over its 2022 recruitment exercise

The NSCDC says applicants should disregard fake text messages urging them to come for an aptitude test on Sunday, January 8

Olusola Odumosu, the NSCDC spokesperson says all update will be made available soon

FCT, Abuja - Prospective applicants for the 2022 recruitment exercise for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been warned to beware of fraudsters and scammers.

NSCDC spokesperson, Olusola Odumosu in a statement issued in Abuja made this known on Thursday, January 5.

This is following the rumour that some of these scammers have been sending applicants messages to attend an aptitude test on Sunday, January 8.

Odumosu urged applicants to disregard such messages stating that it was an attempt to defraud applicants and also mislead them.

He noted that these criminals were only trying to take advantage of the period of the recruitment exercise to extort money from applicants, especially the desperate ones.

He said:

“Members of the public and desperate job seekers are hereby warned not to fall victim to extortions and job scams through a grandiose attempt by job racketeers to misinform and confuse them into parting with different sums of money in the name of helping to shortlist them for the aptitude test and getting placement in NSCDC.

“We enjoined the public to remain calm and patient for the authentic update and information on the recruitment process."

He, however, revealed that all updates as regards the recruitment process and other necessary will be made available to the public by the NSCDC in due course.

Odumosu said:

“All updates with regards to the 2022 recruitment exercise would be published officially and made available to the public by the Board in due course.”

As reported by Daily Trust, Odumosu revealed that a team of anti-cybercrime operatives in the NSCDC have commenced investigations to clamp down on the perpetrators of the scam messages.

