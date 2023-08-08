The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has released the results of candidates who sat for its exams in May/June 2023

However, candidates from eight states will not be able to confirm how they performed during the examinations

This is due to outstanding debts, which the exam body is determined to collect and has shown this by sending a clear message indicating their indebtedness on candidates' results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld the results of candidates from eight states that sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) over debts.

Patrick Areghan, the Head of the National Office, disclosed this at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, August 7, 2023, Punch reports.

Just as it was announced, candidates from the affected states who tried to check their results on Tuesday were all marked as indebted in all subjects.

States' indebtedness to WAEC

Explaining the development Areghan failed to mention the states but listed Zamfara and Niger as the highest debtors.

Areghan also did not give the amount the states owe individually and collectively; however, Vanguard reports that the debts are in millions of Naira.

He said:

“Zamfara and Niger states are the highest debtors. Again Zamfara did not present any candidate for this year’s WASSCE."

“Candidates who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the Council can access their results on the Council’s website: www.waecdirect.org.

"After accessing their results, candidates can visit www.waec.org to confirm, share and download digital copies of their certificates! Copies of the Result Listing will be sent to schools shortly.

“I need to restate that the results of candidates sponsored by states indebted to the Council will not be released now until they pay up. We appeal to them to do so to enable the affected schools/candidates to access their results.”

Candidates' performance in 2023 WASSCE

Meanwhile, a different report by Legit.ng revealed that the examination for 2023 had a total of 1,613,733 candidates.

Out of the total, 1,361,608 candidates (equivalent to 84.38%) achieved credit or higher in at least five subjects, while 1,287,920 candidates (representing 79.81%) obtained credits or higher in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Additionally, out of the overall number of candidates, 794,280 were male, constituting 49.22%, while 819,453 were female, accounting for 50.78%.

