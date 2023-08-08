The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has asked the Bola Tinubu administration to intensify efforts towards further exploitation of peaceful, political, and diplomatic measures to find a solution to the problem in Niger

As such, the ACF expressed its wish that the Nigerian government immediately restores the supply of electricity to Niger Republic

ACF also asked the Nigerian federal government to open all our borders with Niger and allow the free flow of people and goods

Kano, Kano state - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Tuesday, August 8, called for the lifting of sanctions against Niger Republic by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ACF in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Professor Tukur Muhammad-Baba, obtained by Legit.ng, said it is also seeking more dialogue with the military junta in Niger.

Arewa forum has counseled President Tinubu on the Niger crisis.

Source: Twitter

Niger: Arewa calls for more dialogue

This, it said, will prevent a further breakdown of talks following the expiration of the one-week deadline earlier given to the regime to restore democratic rule in the country.

The group reiterated its condemnation of the coup in Niger and demanded that the personal safety of President Mohamed Bazoum and members of his government be guaranteed by the coup leaders.

To boost confidence measures, the ACF urged President Bola Tinubu and ECOWAS to review the situation and restore full dialogue with the Nigerien military junta through the immediate lifting of the economic blockade and other sanctions imposed on the country as a sign of goodwill to facilitate swift dialogue.

The ACF said:

"We call on President Tinubu and ECOWAS to revisit their approach to the Niger imbroglio based on concrete realities including the fact that most countries surrounding Niger Republic are not all in the ECOWAS region as Algeria, Libya and Chad may view a potential military aggression as a declaration of war against their borders.

"With Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinean military juntas also declaring support for the Niger coup leaders, the situation calls for caution so as not to further conflagrate the West African region."

Niger: Arewa commends senators

Furthermore, the ACF commended the members of the Northern Senators Forum for rejecting the outright use of force against Niger Republic in an effort to see to the restoration of democratic governance in that country.

It said:

"We are particularly appreciative of the upper chamber of our National Assembly for toeing the line of a peaceful approach to the resolution of the potentially catastrophic conflict."

The group asked the Nigerian government to suspend all restrictions imposed on coup-hit Niger.

The ACF's statement concluded:

"Finally, the ACF further reiterates that ECOWAS and the rest of the international community must demand a very short timeline from the coup leaders within which to hand power back to elected leaders of Niger Republic.

"Also, Nigeria and indeed the entire Authority of the Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS-member countries must avoid being seen increasingly as gaining currency or fighting a proxy war for western countries in the region."

