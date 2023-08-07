ECOWAS Chair and Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority to discuss the political situation in Niger

The Summit will be held in Abuja, on Thursday, and is expected to decide whether or not it is willing and ready to use force to return Niger to constitutional democracy

According to an ECOWAS memo, the leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger

FCT, Abuja - The leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will reconvene on Thursday, August 10, to discuss the crisis in Niger Republic.

This development was made known in a statement published on the website of the West African regional bloc, ABC News reported on Monday, August 7.

West African leaders to meet Thursday after Niger coup leaders defy deadline. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

ECOWAS Heads of State to hold extraordinary summit on political situation in Niger

A tweet on the official handle of ECOWAS also communicated the update.

It said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS convened another meeting.

The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

The statement partly reads:

"The ECOWAS leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger during the Summit."

ECOWAS’ source speaks on immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a source close to ECOWAS revealed that an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not envisaged.

Recall that ECOWAS, the regional bloc, gave the military officers until the night of Sunday, August 6, to return power to Mohamed Bazoum.

With the deadline passed, ECOWAS’ defence chiefs said they had agreed on a possible military action plan.

Delegation from Burkina Faso and Mali arrive in Niger? Fact emerges

Legit.ng also reported that amid the likelihood of a regional war, reports emerged on Monday, August 7, that the delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso have arrived in the Niger Republic.

A picture from Niger's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) shows military officers from Mali.

