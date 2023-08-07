Niamey, Niger Republic - A source close to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has revealed that an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not envisaged.

Recall that ECOWAS, the regional bloc, gave the military officers until the night of Sunday, August 6, to return power to Mohamed Bazoum.

Although a military action is being mooted by ECOWAS, it is not in its immediate plans. Photo credit: Balima Boureima/Anadolu Agency

Niger crisis: "Immediate military intervention to restore deposed Bazoum not envisaged", source

With the deadline passed, ECOWAS’ defence chiefs said they had agreed a possible military action plan.

However, Radio France Internationale (RFI) said on Monday, August 7, that a source close to the regional bloc told the French press agency AFP that an immediate military intervention to restore Niger's toppled president was not expected.

The source added that a summit of the leaders of its member countries will take place in the next few days to decide.

ECOWAS delegation speaks on possible military action in Niger

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that a delegation of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, who spearheaded the engagement with the leaders of Libya and Algeria concerning the Niger crisis, expressed optimism that the talks will avert a possible military intervention.

Kingibe was the Special Envoy to Lake Chad during the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Niger coup leaders to recall Ambassador from Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that the General Abdourahmane Tchiani-led military junta in the Republic of Niger is planning on recalling the Nigerien Ambassador to Nigeria after failing to come to terms with the delegation of ECOWAS, on the return of democracy in Niger.

The junta is also planning to recall Nigerien Ambassadors to the US, France, and Togo, as it pushes to evict French and US troops in the country while declaring an end to all Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between France and the Republic of Niger.

