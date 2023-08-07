Niger Republic's military junta has remained defiant despite the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatening to attack

On July 30, ECOWAS' defence chiefs agreed to take military action if the junta did not meet its demands within one week and return the country to democratic rule

Notwithstanding, the current leaders in Niger are getting support from the likes of Mali and Burkina Faso

Niamey, Niger Republic - Amid the likelihood of a regional war, a Twitter user, @ali_naka, posted on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, August 7, that the delegations from Mali and Burkina Faso have arrived in the Niger Republic.

The tweet has garnered over 10,000 views and 140+ retweets. The picture that accompanied his tweet was from Niger's Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR).

Burkina Faso and Mali are solidly behind Niger Republic. Photo credit: @ali_naka

Source: Twitter

Burkina Faso, Mali send joint delegation to Niamey ‘in solidarity’ with Niger Republic

Recall that President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed on July 26, in a coup led by his presidential guards.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

ECOWAS leaders, chaired by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, at a meeting in Abuja, four days later, gave the coup leaders a seven-day ultimatum to restore constitutional order or face the possible use of force.

Mali and Burkina Faso backed the coup leaders in Niger. Going by recent developments, the two countries will send a joint official delegation in a show of solidarity with Niger.

Per a report by French media outfit, France 24, the Malian army said:

"Burkina Faso and Mali are sending a delegation to Niamey. The aim: to demonstrate the solidarity of the two countries with the brotherly people of Niger."

The delegation is expected to arrive in Niger on Monday, August 7, according to Niger's foreign ministry.

Niger's coup leaders defied a Sunday deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum or face possible military action.

France 24 noted that Mali and Burkina Faso, where the military also took power by force in 2020 and 2022, warned in a joint statement that they would consider military intervention by ECOWAS as a declaration of war.

Another report by Radio France Internationale (RFI) also disclosed the imminent arrival of the delegation from Burkina Faso and Mali.

Why the coup in Niger is problematic for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng did an analysis of the coup in Niger.

We examined the reasons the coup in Niger is problematic for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu's keen interest in it.

Source: Legit.ng