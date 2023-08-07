The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces rescued no fewer than six persons from captivity near the Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State

The kidnapped victims comprise six women, and one man rescued on Sunday, August 6, by the NAF special forces

On sighting the troops, it was gathered that the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled the forest for fear of being killed

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kaduna, Birnin Gwari - Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Special Forces, on night patrol on Sunday, August 6, near Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State, rescued seven kidnapped victims comprising six females and a male, in the early hours of August 6 2023.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to Legit.ng through Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the director of public relations and information of the Nigerian Air Force.

The NAF special forces rescued six women and one man in the successful operation of the kidnapper's den. Photo Credit: NAF

Source: Facebook

The female victims, on interrogation, revealed that they were kidnapped from Paikoro in Niger State, while the lone male victim stated that he was picked up against his will from Rijau in Niger State.

How terrorists flee after NAF invasion

On sighting the troops, the terrorists abandoned their victims and fled into a nearby forest.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The victims were subsequently taken to the NAF Medical facility at Birnin Gwari for review and released, less the male victim still being observed.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has since commended the troops' efforts while calling for intensified efforts towards ensuring all areas within Kaduna State and environs are free of terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Six victims of Edo train attack rescued from captivity as state govt gives update

Meanwhile, some victims of the train station attack, which occurred in Edo state on Saturday, January 7, have been rescued.

The Edo state government announced this on Monday, January 9, saying six victims, including a six-year-old girl, were rescued.

The state government assured that other victims will be rescued soon, noting that security personnel are on the hot chase of the kidnappers.

Mob burns suspected kidnapper in Anambra as police rescue victim, detain accomplice

In another development, Police said the murdered kidnap suspect and his gang members attacked a residential building in Idemili North Local Government.

Before the arrival of police operatives, one of the gang members was burnt alive by some indigenes of the Ogbunike community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The police warned people against resorting to jungle justice whenever they apprehend criminal suspects.

Source: Legit.ng