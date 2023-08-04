President Bola Tinubu has hinted that workers should expect nothing less than double their salaries as the new minimum wage once implementation is completed

Ajuri Njelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity, said the governors received N300 billion in June, adding that they now have more money than before

According to the presidency, the governors agreed at the last NEC to pay the new minimum wage once it was implemented

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that Nigerian workers should expect nothing less than double what they currently get when the new minimum wage is implemented.

This was disclosed by Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, on Thursday, August 3, Daily Trust reported.

The president's spokesperson said this during a discussion on what his employee was doing to cushion the challenges necessitated by removing the fuel subsidy on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

His statement reads in part:

“I don’t want to preempt the president or the work of the minimum wage committee that is getting it down in those states, but what I would say is this: the president will want nothing less than a doubling. I mean doubling of the current minimum wage."

Ngelale further revealed that governors of the 36 states received, as of June, N300 billion, more than they have received in the last two years, adding that the governors now have more money to pay workers.

The President's spokesperson further added that the federal government is doing all it can to ensure that the price of food drops, rendering support to transport companies, intervening in the production chain of agriculture and supporting SMEs capitalisation.

According to the presidency, state governors have agreed to support the new minimum wage during the last National Economic Council (NEC) meeting.

