Benue State Government has increased the new monthly allowance of corps members serving in the state

Governor Hyacinth Alia announced the new allowance of N15,000 for corps members and N100,000 for medical doctors

The new allowance is an improvement from the N10,000 previous administration in the state where paying serving corps members

Wannune - Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has announced a new monthly allowance for serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and medical doctors in the state.

Governor Alia announces N15,000 allowance for corps members and N100,000 for doctors serving in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia announces new allowances for corps members, doctors. Photo Credits; Emmanuel Ter/National Youth Service Corps - NYSC

Source: Facebook

Alia said corps members will receive N15,000 while medical doctors are to receive N100,000 each as their monthly allowance, Vanguard reported

The governor stated this on Tuesday, August 1, during the closing ceremony of the 2023 Batch B Stream one Orientation course, at the NYSC Orientation Camp Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area, LGA

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

“Each corps member posted to the state irrespective of their places of primary assignment will be paid N15,000 monthly by the state government, while the Medical Doctors will be paid N100,000 each.”

It was gathered that before now all categories of corps members were paid N10,000 monthly by successive governments in the state.

Alia expressed hope that the improved allowances would boost the morale of the corps members.

The governor urged the corps members to take advantage of every opportunity that presents itself to impact humanity and improve themselves by so doing contribute their quota to the service of the nation.

“Alert Rain”: Massive Jubilation As Benue Workers Receive First Salary in 7 Months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that workers in Benue State have heaved a sigh of huge relief after receiving one month's salary from the state government headed by Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

Some of the workers who spoke to Daily Trust in Makurdi, the state capital, said they started receiving alerts on Sunday, June 25.

“Benue People Were Surprised”: Governor Alia Speaks on Number of Cars Recovered from Ortom’s Automobile Shop

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has reacted to the number of vehicles recovered from the automobile shop of the former governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday, July 11, in Makurdi, the state capital.

Alia said he is focused on good governance and service delivery to the people and not witch-hunting Ortom, adding that the immediate ex-governor did the same in 2015.

Source: Legit.ng