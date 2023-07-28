The Nigeria Police Force has accused some Nigerians of using the FCT command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans

The FCT CP, Haruna Garba, who disclosed this said the perpetrators submit the police numbers to online loan companies to access loan facilities

He also said non-state actors had also been using the emergency lines to mislead members of the public

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commissioner of Police, Haruna Garba, has revealed how some Nigerians have been using the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans.

Garba said some undisclosed persons drop the police numbers with online loan companies to access loans, The Punch reported.

FCT Police Commissioner, Garba Haruna says some Nigerians are using the command's emergency numbers to obtain online loans, Photo Credit: CP Haruna Garba

Source: Facebook

He made this known in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, on Friday, July 28.

The police boss warned the perpetrators to desist from such dubious acts as operatives would ensure they are brought to book.

CP Garba also said non-state actors had also been engaging the emergency lines with the intention of misleading members of the public.

The statement partly read:

“In the same vein, the CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the Police emergency lines in their mischievous posts, aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.”

Source: Legit.ng