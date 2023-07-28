The Nigerian Communications Commission has sounded an alarm to Nigerians about the dangers of using unapproved devices

The commission gave the caution during a recent outing stating that unapproved devices portend dangers to users

NCC said it is embarking on sensitisation drives to inform dealers and sellers so they don’t get arrested

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned cell phone dealers against buying or selling unapproved devices in Nigeria.

The director of the Consumer Affairs Bureau of the Commission, Emilia Nwokolo, gave the warning at a sensitisation programme at the GSM Village in Abuja.

Leadership reported that Nwokolo said there was a need to inform sellers at the market so they do get into trouble with the authorities for selling unapproved devices.

NCC's special forces prowl markets for unapproved devices

She stated that a dedicated Consumer Affairs Bureau within the NCC is responsible for monitoring and enforcement.

Her words:

“First of all, before you bring in telecom devices, you have to seek approval from NCC, so we have to check it, and if it is okay, we go ahead and type approved it. There is already a fine actually if you are caught selling Non-type approved devices.’’

According to her, the commission, in 2001, established the bureau to protect, inform and educate telecom users.

In a previous sensitisation drive in February 2023, reported by Legit.ng, the NCC warned consumers against patronising and using unapproved devices. The commission also announced tough sanctions on marketers selling counterfeit devices to Nigerians.

NCC disclosed that its team arrested one Yahaya Ado of Gezawa Communications Limited for selling counterfeit Gionee devices.

Dangers of using unapproved devices

In its statement, NCC warned that unapproved devices have negatively affected the quality of experience while leaving their users vulnerable to losses and other discomforts.

Daily Trust reports that the NCC’s Head of Enforcement, Mallam Salisu Abdu, who led the team, expressed concerns at how the GSM Market on Beirut Street, Kano, was rife with counterfeit and non-type approved phones.

Here is a list of unapproved phones in Nigeria

Gionee branded phones with model numbers G800 and L990;

H-Mobile phones with model numbers it5606+ and H351

FoxKong with model numbers F30 and F300

KGTEL phones with model numbers K2160 and KG1100.

